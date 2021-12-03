Human Skull Discovered On River Bed In Chegutu

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported that a human skull was discovered at Rockridge Farm in Chegutu.

Said police in a statement:

On 30/11/21, ZRP Chegutu recorded a case of discovery of a human skull at Rockridge Farm. The skull was found at Muchenarota River while slightly covered in mud on the river bed.

A khaki trousers with a black belt, blue and white striped t-shirt, blue jersey and one black shoe were recovered while scattered a few metres from the skull. The clothes were searched and a Zimbabwean National Identity Card in the name of Jafeti White and a torn US$10 were recovered from the trousers’ pockets. Investigations are underway.