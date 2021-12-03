Nakamba Shortlisted For Player Of The Month Award

Marvelous Nakamba has been shortlisted for the Aston Villa Player of the Month award for November.

The Zimbabwean started in all the four games played during the month and totalled 320 minutes on the pitch.

The 27-year-old was outstanding in all the matches and showed great improvement in the games under new coach Steven Gerrard.

His performance in the 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace on Matchday 13 saw him named the club’s Man of the Match and subsequently made it into the English Premier League Team of the Week for the first time since his arrival in England in 2019.

Voting is underway on Villa’s website and the poll will close 6 pm CAT.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe