Killer Says Mwonzora Will Shock Zimbabweans Making It Into State House

Share

Senator Mwonzora is one in a million, musangotuka munhu musati magara naye pasi mukataura. The guy is good ,hazvishamisi kuti anoita President we Nyika imwi muchingopopota kunge imbwa dzino hukura chitima.

Killer Says Mwonzora Will Shock Zimbabweans Making It Into State Houae — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 5, 2021

Zivhu says @DMwonzora could easily shock people by making it to State House https://t.co/LPtsGjOlY3 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 5, 2021