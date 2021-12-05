Motorist Assaulted By ED Soldiers

By A Correspondent- A 25 year old motorist was on Saturday assaulted by soldiers who were part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s escort.

The incident happened at the intersection of Seke and Cripps roads in Harare in the morning.

The motorist, Malvern Samakande, was later detained at the Mbare police station on charges of obstructing the presidential motorcade.

Samakande was released after paying an admission of guilty fine of $2 000 following the intervention of Human Rights NGO Forum lawyer Nobel Chinhanu.

Said Chinhanu:

The Forum has attended today at Mbare Police Station to represent Samakande, who was accused of failure to obey road signs and signals.

Allegations are that Samukande failed to give way to the presidential motorcade.

It was alleged that Samukande failed to obey multiple police officers stopping the movement of traffic and was only stopped by the presidential guards.

This was not the first time that a motorist has been arrested for obstructing the presidential motorcade.

In 2016, Joseph Chakanetsa was sentenced to two years in jail for cutting the then President, the late Robert Mugabe’s motorcade in Harare.

Chakanetsa was convicted by the court of negligent driving on his own plea of guilty.

He was slapped with another 60-day jail term for failing to stop after committing the offence.

On top of that, Chakanetsa had his driver’s licence cancelled and he was banned from driving heavy vehicles and public transport for life.-standard