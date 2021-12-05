“No Schools Closure”: Gvt

By A Correspondent- The Government has no plans to close schools before the end of the term on 17 December despite an exponential rise in new coronavirus infections across the country.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care recorded only 40 new cases on 28 November but the figures have been rising since then.

On 29 November, 255 cases were reported, with the number rising to 1 042 on 2 December, 1 062 (3 December), and 1 082 (4 December).

Director of Communication and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Taungana Ndoro told The Sunday News on Saturday that there are no plans to close schools early.

He said:

This term still ends on 17 December, we are not planning to close early, teachers, pupils and parents must not panic.

Exams are also progressing well and we have not had any incidences related to COVID-19.

The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) said there is no need to close schools prematurely which will unnecessarily disrupt the school calendar.

This comes as some universities have reportedly stopped face-to-face lectures as a way of controlling the spread of the pandemic.

Lupane State University (LSU) marketing and communications director Zwelithini Dlamini told The Sunday News that lectures at the institution have ended, saying it was to do with exams that start on Monday-statemedia