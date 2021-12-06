I Am Ready To Become Prime Minister, Says Mwonzora

MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora has told his supporters that he is ready to become Zimbabwe’s Prime Minister as he pushes for dialogue with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to form a unity government.

Addressing party supporters in Marondera at the weekend, Mwonzora said the country was likely to have a second government of national unity (GNU).

The weekend meeting was meant to consult party structures on whether they should go ahead and engage Mnangagwa over coalescing for a GNU.

Since 2019, the MDC-T has been fighting the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa by recalling its MPs and taking over its (MDC Alliance) party headquarters and political funding from the fiscus.

Mwonzora’s party has been labelled a Zanu PF appendage.

The MDC-T leader said nationwide consultations showed that his supporters wanted a GNU.

“This is one of the first meetings we are doing, to spread our message of dialogue; our message is to make people ready for elections. But basically, it was consultations and advising people of the decision made by the national council for us to intensify the issue of dialogue,” Mwonzora said.

“The results of dialogues are known. We may have a GNU or whatever arrangement, and that is what I was talking about. We want to follow in the footsteps of Morgan Tsvangirai. He did dialogue and it was in the best interests of the people of Zimbabwe. And we want to follow suit. It is up to the people of Zimbabwe, I am ready to serve what the people of Zimbabwe will ask me to do.”

-Newsday