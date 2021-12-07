Joana Mamombe , Cecilia Chimbiri Pay Tribute To Dewa Mavhinga

Share

Joana Mamombe:

Our hearts are broken at the devastating news of our comrade Dewa Mavhinga. The pain is just too much Khule .

Who will call us for updates after our court sessions??

Thank you for your courage, integrity, love for your country and human rights. You were a legend!

Cecilia Chimbiri:

Rest in Power Khule Dewa, our Hero

Rest In Peace Mukoma

No one has influenced lives as you did. You did an amazing job, thoughtful , always in solidarity , That call to check up and stand in solidarity always warmed my heart , The good ones depart early , You encouraged strenghth and focus , this is rare most forget so quickly not you Mukoma Dewa , Fambai Zvakanaka ,