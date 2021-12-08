ZimEye
The numbers don’t lie. Since I became President, we have put 500 brand new Zupco buses on the road. We have already bought 1000 more.Don’t let anyone tell you that Zimbabwe is not rebuilding! 🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/uuLBquv1t4— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) December 7, 2021
