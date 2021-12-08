Top Awards For Netsai Marova, Obey Stihole

By Cecilia R Chimbiri

Gumiguru50under30 awards paid tribute to young people who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

Congratulations to our own Netsai Marova Deputy Organ , little sister

I was happy and proud to accept the award on your behalf I’m a proud sister . Keep shining the sky is the limit Sparkle .

Congratulations Commander Tererai Obey Sithole this is very encouraging to see our own being recognized as outstanding. We are a proud youth assembly . Continue to shine Commamder Luther

Congratulations to all the young people who got awards today , young people the future is exciting

Gumiguru50under50

RegisterToVoteZW

Ngaapindehakemukomana

Cecilia Chimbiri receives Gumiguru award on behalf of Netsai Marova