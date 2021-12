Two Serving Soldiers Gunned Down During Robbery …

Share

Former Zimbabwe Republic Police CID officer( homicide) Joseph Nemaisa has revealed how he took out three armed robbers who held his family hostage…

Video credit: The Herald

According to Zim Crime Watch, Tariro Gora, 21, and Charles Chirara, both soldiers in the Zimbabwe National Army were gunned down by the ex-cop.

Brian Koga Tendere, 39, was the third suspect killed- Own Correspondent