Warrant Of Arrest For Man Who Impregnanted 14yr Old Anna Machaya

A magistrate on Tuesday issued a warrant of arrest for Johanne Marange Apostolic sect child molester Hatirarami Momberume after he failed to appear in court.

Momberume, (26), who is facing a murder charge, defaulted his appearance before Manicaland provincial magistrate Richard Ramaboure, raising fears he may have skipped bail.

Prosecutor Talent Nyamuzuwe asked the court to issue a warrant of arrest against the alleged paedophile after his failure to appear for trial.

Momberume’s lawyer, Brian Majamanda of Khupe and Chijara Law Chambers earlier told the court that his client was facing transport challenges to travel from his home at Mafararikwa Village to court.

However, Momberume never turned up, resulting in the arrest warrant being issued.

Momberume impregnated an underage girl, Annah Machaya, who died while giving birth on 15 July this year at the church’s shrine in Marange, Manicaland Province.

He was charged for causing Annah’s death by impregnating her and failing to take her to receive healthcare services during her labour.

Momberume was granted $50 000 bail by High Court judge Justice Isaac Muzenda after spending some time in remand prison.

Annah’s death caused national outrage, prompting debate on the issue of child marriages not only in apostolic sects but across the country.