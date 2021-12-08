Zemura Available For AFCON Tournament

Jordan Zemura has started training and will be available for selection for the Warriors’ Afcon squad.

The defender picked an ankle injury last month and missed the national team’s final two games in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Initial report had suggested the player could return to the field earlier on but after a scan, it was revealed that he is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines, casting doubt on his availability at the Afcon finals.

Delivering an injury update on Zemura and another Bournemouth player Lloyd Kelly, coach Scott Parker said: “They are back on the training field, they are doing work.

“They’re progressing really well, Junior Stanislas as well.

“We need them back. That’s just it. We’re stretched at the moment and we’re going through a little bit of a windy point.

“I’m immensely proud because we’re picking up points and we’re doing very well, but we need them back.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Jordan Zemura