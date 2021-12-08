ZERA Announces December Fuel Prices

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced the fuel prices for December 2021.

According to a notice issued by the energy regulator this Wednesday, the maximum pump price of diesel has been set at ZWL$150.31 or US$1.38 per litre while that of petrol has been capped at ZWL$154.56 or US$1.42 per litre.

There has been a significant increase in the fuel prices in Zimbabwe dollars for this month compared to the prices for November, albeit the product is not being sold in local currency.

In US dollars, the diesel price did not change while that of petrol has increased by US$0.02.

In October ZERA set the cap for the price of diesel at ZWL$136.44 per litre and petrol at ZWL$138.70.

In USD terms, the prices have not changed for diesel at it was also capped at US$1.38 while petrol price rose marginally to US$1.42 per litre.

ZERA said in a notice:

The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio has been reviewed from E20 to E10. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided by the fuel pricing regulations.