Courts Shut As COVID Numbers Shoot Up

Zimbabwe’s lower and superior courts have shut down following a spike in COVID cases.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) yesterday announced it has temporarily closed lower and superior courts across the country to allow fumigation and contact tracing, as cases of Covid-19 infections continue to surge among its employees.

The lower courts will be closed between Wednesday and Thursday and normal business is expected to commence on Friday.

This will also allow for testing and isolation for those affected while superior courts will resume operations on Monday.

JSC head of corporate services, Mrs Constance Makoni-Thodhlana confirmed the development saying the heightened measures were also aimed at curbing the further spread of the Omicron variant. There are at least 19 magistrates’ courts around the country.

“The superior courts include the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court, and High Courts in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Mutare and Chinhoyi; the Labour Courts in Harare, Bulawayo and Gweru, and the Administrative Court in Harare,” said Mrs Makoni-Thodhlana.

“The temporary closure will allow for fumigation, disinfection and deep cleaning of the premises.”

The temporary closure has affected scheduled trials and initial remands.

The affected units are the JSC head office in Harare, Harare Civil Court, Harare Magistrates Court (Rotten Row), Mbare Courts, Tredgold Court in Bulawayo, Gweru Criminal, Gwanda Civil and Criminal Courts, Plumtree and Mutawatawa courts. Shurugwi, Chitungwiza, Goromonzi, Norton, Rusape, Chegutu, Inyathi, Kadoma and Mutare civil and criminal courts.

“The temporary closure on Wednesday the 8th and Thursday 9th of December 2021 is to allow for disinfection of premises, testing, contact tracing and adherence to all Covid-19 protocols to contain the continued spread of the virus,” said Mrs Makoni- Thodhlana.

“All matters set down for Wednesday, 8 December 2021 are automatically rolled over to Friday, 10 December 2021 while those set down for Thursday, 9 December 2021 are automatically rolled over to Monday, 13 December 2021.”

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily Covid-19 update, as at December 7, Zimbabwe had 145 632 confirmed cases, including 129 006 recoveries and 4 718 deaths.

To date, a total of 3 896 589 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.-Herald