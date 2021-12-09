ED Repeating Mugabe’s Mistakes On VPs Nomination

By A Correspondent- Exiled former Information Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa made an error in choosing his deputies, a mistake that was also made by his predecessor, the late Robert Mugabe.

Moyo said the two leaders should not have appointed powerful Vice Presidents who were also the source of their power.

Said Moyo:

In African countries where a President’s source of the presidency is a powerful VP, and not a democratic election; that President’s tenure is a borrowed one, and thus can be ended anytime. That is what happened to (Robert Gabriel) Mugabe after he made (Emmerson Dambudzo) Mnangagwa, who was his source of power, a VP!

Bob’s mistake was to appoint Mnangagwa as his VP, a mistake he would not have made had Solomon (Rex Nhongo) Mujuru been around. Once Mnangagwa became VP, it was game over for Mugabe. This is admitted, in fact, asserted, in Mnangagwa’s official biography, “A Life of Sacrifice” by Eddie Cross!

Mugabe was toppled in 2017 in a military assisted transition dubbed ‘Operation Restore Legacy’ that followed the dismissal of Mnangagwa who was then VP.

Vice President Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga who was the military boss at the time deployed troops onto the troops in response to the dismissal of his ‘friend,’ Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Moyo’s remarks come when there are reports that suggest that the VP is leading a faction that is pushing to dislodge Mnangagwa from power.