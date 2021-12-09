Unexplained Things Which Suggest Chadcombe Laywer Murdered Own Partners-In-Crime
9 December 2021
By Joshua Risinamhodzi
- Are private citizens allowed to own an assault rifle such as the Stribog used by Nemaisa?
- Why did he not notify the police for assistance (by phone) that there was a break-in at his house and he is rushing there
- Would you open fire at armed criminals who have your family at their mercy?
- From the spent cases what are the firearms that were used and licensed to whom?
- What was so valuable at his house in Chadcombe which attracted such a highly armed gang of criminals?
- If he is such a sharpshooter, why is it that the so-called remaining 2 criminals managed to get all the particulars of their dead accomplices, together with firearms, and flee with them.
- Why was the other body moved as it clearly shows in the video that it was dragged off from its original position?
- Why is he unfazed when he killed part of a gang so highly trained and organised, a normal family man would be worried
- As an ex-detective and lawyer why did he give The Herald an interview when the case has not been to court?
- The deceased robbers are alleged to have been involved in the ZB US$2,7m robbery – could that be where all this mess is emanating from?