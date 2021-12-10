Man Slapped With 279yrs Behind Bars

By A Correspondent- A man has been sentenced to three life terms and a combined 279 years in the North West High Court for 27 offences he was charged with, including rape and murder.

Thabang Gordon Moloi, 28, was sentenced to life imprisonment on each count of murder and two of rape.

North West NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said in a statement yesterday:

Moloi’s unrelated charges include murder, attempted murder, multiple robberies with aggravating circumstances, multiple kidnappings, multiple housebreakings, theft, attempted escaping from lawful custody and escaping from lawful custody.

According to the regional NPA, he kidnapped several women, some he met on the street, dragged them to isolated locations and raped, and or robbed them.

He also assaulted and killed some people.

Moloi was subsequently arrested on December 19 2017 and charged and on December 21, 2017.

After several attempts, Moloi managed to escape police custody when he freed himself of the foot-cuffs, jumped out of a police truck, and escaped.

Following his escape, Moloi committed several other crimes only to be re-arrested on August 20 2018 on more charges.

The regional NPA says Moloi was currently serving a 15-year sentence on a charge of kidnapping and robbery, and he has another pending rape case that was unrelated to the 27 offences he was sentenced for.

He has four other convictions to his name, including theft, two robberies with aggravating circumstances, and kidnapping.