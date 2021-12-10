ZESA Issues Apology Over Power Outages In Harare

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has apologised to its customers in some parts of the Harare Region. Pindula News presents the statements ZETDC released to that effect.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to apologize to its valued customers in Harare Region 14 the power outage due to an underground cable fault.

Areas affected Hatfield: Seke Road, Jongwe corner. Rockwood, St David’s road, Panther close, St Patrick’s road, Verona road. Liquid cargo service station, Hatfield gates local, SPCA kennels, and the surrounding areas.

ZETDC Engineers and technicians are working to rectify the fault.

The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.