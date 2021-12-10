ZRP Launches Murder Investigation

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched investigations following the killing of 2 people in Shamva on Monday night.

Over 25 suspects are wanted in connection with the alleged murder of Russell Muronza and Marvelous Chiriga who were attacked with machetes, logs and sharp objects in a public violence case triggered by a mining dispute in Shamva on Monday. Reads a police statement on the case:

The ZRP is investigating cases of violence by 25 suspects at Wadzanai and Tipperari B/Centre, Shamva which resulted in the death of two people and injury of three others on 6th and 7th December 2021.

The group which include some suspects identified as Lloyd Musimwa, Tozeza, Tafadzwa Bandawu, Law Zvemunyati, Khedha Mudoti, Evidence Musimwa, JB, Mududusi, Jose [Murukazi], Talent Bhobho, was armed with axes, machetes and other weapons as they attacked other illegal miners.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi appealed to members of the public to desist from violence.

He spoke to ZBC News:

‘I appeal to Zimbabweans to refrain from violence particularly when they are engaging in mining activities. No one has the right to take away life, no one has the right to allocate mining title except the ministry of mines and mining development.

Meanwhile, one suspect, Onias Sundura is in police custody and assisting them with inv