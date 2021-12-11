Freeman Torches Bulawayo

Share

By A Correspondent- Zimdancehall chanter Freeman who is basking on the glory of his latest Robbery album, is gracing Bulawayo today.

He is expected to share the stage with Amapiano muso Mzoe who is also riding high with his latest single Ginimbi.

The show slated for The Hub will be an outdoor event that people should look out for as the festive vibe has already gripped the city.

One of the event organisers, Razzmap Entertainment’s DJ Fydale The don who will be on the decks said all is set for the gig.

“This weekend we will fire up Bulawayo with energetic performances that will leave revellers eager to have the performers back once again in the city. People should expect fireworks and we advise them to come in numbers,” said DJ Fydale Thedon.