Obey Sithole: I Have No Links At All With Gunned Down Robbers

Share

MDC Alliance National Youth Chairperson Obey Sithole has reacted to social media claims that he has links with one of the suspected armed robbers gunned down by detective-turned-lawyer, Joseph Nemaisa early this week.

Following the widely publicised report of a former Central Investigations Department officer Nemaisa gunning down three robbers who broke into the house, Sithole posted on social media that he knew one of the deceased.

Speaking to ZimEye, Sithole said he only got to know Chirara through his brother whom he spend time with at Harare Remand Prison during his incaceration.

“Stop misleading the nation, it is not true that he was my friend. His elder brother was my prison cell mate in the D – Section of Harare Remand prison and during my stay there, the deceased came to visit at least four times a week. That is how I knew him and that doesn’t make him a friend,” wrote Sithole.

“He would visit at least 4 days a week and that was also at the time when I was in incarceration on trumped up political charges,” said Sithole.

He added that he still had the courage to speak out against the regime and was not afraid to die for a worthy cause.

“We know the regime is so mischievous, they always want to divert people from the real problems we are facing. We shall continue to fight for a better Zimbabwe, a Zimbabwe which respects our millitary personnel well so that they are not involved in armed robbery cases. We are not afraid to die for this,” he added.