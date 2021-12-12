Zanu PF Meeting Cancelled Over Flu Like Symptoms

By A Correspondent- A Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting scheduled for Saturday was cancelled at the eleventh hour after 50 members sent apologies they could not attend owing to illness.

The meeting was postponed indefinitely after about a third of the PCC members said they were exhibiting flu-like symptoms, which are suspected COVID-19 positive cases.

The ZANU PF provincial structure has over 180 members.

The province had been without a substantive chairperson since June following the promotion of Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to the party’s Politburo.