ZERA Says Fuel Supply To Improve This Saturday

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) says there should be an improvement in the supply and availability of petrol from this Saturday after Mozambican authorities finished the scheduled maintenance at Beira port.

ZERA chief executive officer Eddington Mazambani told The Herald on Friday that the situation should normalise by Tuesday.

Said Mazambani:

The shortage of petrol is a temporary one occasioned by logistical challenges which have been attended to.

From tomorrow (today) the situation should improve, getting back to normal by Monday or Tuesday.

A number of service stations in Harare and some towns have been without petrol for several days, evoking memories of the horrors of 2018 and 2019 when motorists had to sleep in fuel queues for days on end.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana also said petrol supplies will stabilise soon. He tweeted on Saturday:There has been a disruption in the fuel supply chain due to a scheduled maintenance program at Beira.

This is now complete and we expect the petrol backlog to start clearing from the end of today into Monday and Tuesday.

The inconvenience to the public is noted and regretted.