“Covid-19 Booster Shots Should Be Taken 9months After Vaccination”: Indian Council Of Medical Research

Share

By A Correspondent- The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed a Parliamentary committee that COVID-19 booster doses should be taken after nine months of full vaccination.

India Today reports that the ICMR chief Balram Bhargava claimed that a booster shot can be given nine months after both doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered.

While in a recent study, a team of ICMR scientists suggested the use of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot, noting a reduction in efficacy against the Delta derivatives. An excerpt from the paper reads:

Our findings suggest that the Covishield vaccine was able to neutralize Delta derivatives and prevent serious disease and fatality among breakthrough cases. A booster dose vaccination of Covid-19 naïve vaccinees would achieve a protective immune response to fight against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Speaking on booster doses, India’s Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia said they have two expert groups in the country, who advise them on vaccination.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has already started administering booster doses for frontline workers and citizens with chronic diseases.

A booster shot occurs when a vaccinated individual is further jabbed to increase their immunity.