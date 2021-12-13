Gvt Advertises e-Recruitment Of Nurses Training

By A Correspondent- The Ministry of Health and Child Care has advertised a National e-Recruitment of Registered General Nurse Training January 2022 Intake Work.

The three-year Diploma in Registered General Nurse Training is to be conducted by the Ministry of Health and Child Health Care (MOHCC). Applications are being invited from suitably qualified holders of the following qualifications:

A minimum of 5 “O” Level subjects with passes in English Language, Mathematics and a Science subject and two others (that exclude practical subjects such as Fashion and Fabrics, Metal Work, Graphic Art, Art and Woodwork) at Grade C or better obtained from not more than two sittings with full certificates as Examination Result Slips are not accepted.

Must be aged between the ages of seventeen (17) and thirty (30) years on the date of commencement of training which is 04/01/2021. NB: Candidates should not be less than 17 years and not more than 30 years by 03 January 2022.

To Apply The portal for applications is open from 18 October 2021 – 14 November 2021 using the following MOHCC Electronic Platform: www.mohcc.gov.zw and click on the e-nurse link which will take you to the registration page.