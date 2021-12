Khupe Sues Mwonzora, Komichi Over Impending Parly Recall

By A Correspondent- MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe has filed an urgent court application seeking to bar party President Douglas Mwonzora from recalling her from parliament.

In her application, Khupe also cited the party’s national chairman Morgen Komichi.

