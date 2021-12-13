Masvingo Court Closes As Staff Test Positive For Covid-19

By A Correspondent- Masvingo provincial court has closed business after five officials tested positive to following Covid-19.

The five tested positive after the court conducted tests at the workplace on Thursday.

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were carried out in Court 5 and there were 25 officials who were tested.

Those who tested positive are now in self-quarantine.

The tests indicated that B.1.1.529 (Omicron) was detected in their bodies.

Masvingo Provincial Magistrate, Enias Magate confirmed the matter to The Mirror but referred questions to Chief Magistrate, Faith Mushure.

Masvingo Provincial court last Friday closed around 1pm to allow fumigation of the courts and offices.