Mbare Woman Hospitalised After Being Struck By Own Daughter With Iron Bar

By A Correspondent- A Mbare woman was admitted to the hospital after she was struck by her daughter with an iron bar on the forehead.

The daughter who is suspected to be mentally ill has already been arrested. Said the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in a statement on the case:

Police in Mbare have arrested a suspected mentally challenged woman who struck her mother on the forehead with an iron bar on 01/12/21.

The victim, whose condition is critical, is admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital while the suspect is receiving treatment at the same Institution’s Psychiatric Unit.

In a related case, on Bulawayo police arrested one Kwanele Moyo for attempted murder after hitting Tapiwa Moyo with a log several times on the head.

Police say this was after the victim had insulted him. Read a police statement on the case:

On 08/12/21, Police in Insuza arrested Kwanele Moyo (28) for an attempted murder case that occurred at Deli Village, where the suspect assaulted Tapiwa Moyo with a log several times on the head after the victim had insulted him. The victim sustained serious head injuries and was referred to Mpilo hospital where he is admitted.