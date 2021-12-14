In Zambia Passport Costs US$21 While In Zim Its US$120
14 December 2021
Zambia’s UNPD Youth leader, Joseph Kalimbwe has revealed that in Zambia, a passport costs US$21 and collected in less than 21 days.
In Zimbabwe, the newly gazetted prices will see an ordinary application going for US$120 while an emergency is now going for US$220.
On the other hand, most ordinary passport applications take years to be processed with the current backlog running into hundreds of thousands.
Why is everything not working in Zimbabwe?