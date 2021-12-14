Mnangagwa Commissions Bus-Stop

By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said no development act or project is too small or insignificant.

He made the remarks while defending the commissioning of Kudzanai Bus Terminus in Gweru Monday.

His remarks come at the backdrop of criticism from his critics who argue that some of the initiatives the president is commissioning could have been commissioned by his junior lieutenants.

They say he is desperate to be seen as championing development when there is little to show. He said:

We all have a responsibility to play towards building our great country. No act or project is too small or too insignificant; brick by brick, stone upon stone let us arise and build our motherland, in line with Vision 2030.

Bus companies & other transport operators must pick up passengers at designated pick-up &drop-off points, kwete zvekungomira kwese kwese [not waiting for transport from every corner]. A process is presently underway to support SMEs to construct modern bus stops which are safe & convenient for use by our people.

This development is part of efforts to modernise our transport infrastructure. It follows a resolution by my Government, instructing all local authorities to take advantage of the Covid-19 induced lockdown to decongest, renovate and refurbish marketplaces.

The refurbishment of the Kudzanayi Long Distance Bus Terminus in Gweru commenced last year.

The terminus was closed in 2020 for an upgrade after Gweru City Council partnered with a private contractor, Bentach Resources.

It was partially opened in August this year.

The refurbishment followed a 9th Cabinet Resolution for Local Authorities to take advantage of the lockdown to decongest, renovate and refurbish marketplaces.