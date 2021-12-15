Samuel Eto’o Fires Cameroon FA Workers For Reporting Late For Work

Share

Eto’o fires Cameroon FA workers for reporting late for work

Recently-elected Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o reportedly fired some of the association’s workers this morning, after they reported for work late.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker was elected president of the federation on Saturday, after beating incumbent Seydou Mbombo Njoya by 43 votes to 31.

Eto’o, according to Cameroonian publication CFoot, arrived at the federation’s offices at 7:30am, and all workers who came after 8am were sent back home.

The publication also claims that Eto’o made it clear to the workers yesterday, that work starts at 8am.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Samuel Eto’o