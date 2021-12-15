ZANU PF Quickly Reverses Mnangagwa’s Orders: Mining Is Only For Locals

By Business Reporter | ZANU PF party has swiftly reversed it’s leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s orders that mining shall be restricted to locals.

Speaking at the weekend in Uzumba Marambapfungwe, Mnangagwa said the country shall be built by its own, and “mining shall be only for locals.”

Government recently ordered the Chinese company, Heijin to stop the mining operations in the district.

Running on the same day however was his party issuing a contradictory message.

Simbaneuta Mudarikwa (Uzumba MP Zanu PF) announced saying people who recently denounced the ruling party were hired hooligans.

“Those who appeared on those videos saying they would not vote for Zanu PF are not part of us. They are people who were hired by some negative elements. Uzumba belongs to Zanu PF, and our members are disciplined,” Mudarikwa said.

He added saying the ongoing controversial Chinese project was welcome in the area as long as investors followed all the necessary procedures.

“As the people of Uzumba, we do welcome the development. In this case, the Chinese company disregarded some sections in the Mines and Minerals Act, but things have to be done properly,” he said.