Biti Hints At Challenging e-Passport Move

Opposition legislator Tendai Biti has hinted at challenging the gazetting of Statutory Instrument 273 of 2021 which set the new passport fees while also declaring expiry dates for the current documents which will be replaced by the e-passports.

According to Biti, the Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe acted outside the law when he gazetted SI 273 of 2021

“SI 273 of 2021 is blatantly unconstitutional. Kazembe Kazembe has acted outside powers provided to him by the Citizens Act Cap 4:01. That SI needs to be challenged in court . Enough of these roving bandits.Enough of a vacuous government driven by greed avarice & aggrandizement,” said Biti.

He also condemned the government move to decree that all passports will expire on a certain date saying this will be humongous multi billion dollar business for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his cronies.

“It’s unprecedented that a regime can decree that all passports will expire on a certain date. The processing of new passports will be a humongous multi billion dollar business .It will also a logistical nightmare .This regime has no boundary,no morality , no limitations,no shame,” added Biti.

He further bemoaned the fact that business tycoon, Kudakwashe Tagwirei who is believed to hold controlling shares in CBZ bank got government to be the financial services provider used to pay for passport application.

Biti said Tagwirei has now gained control of the country as his interests now covers almost all economic sectors from fuel, foreign currency, gold mines, construction and command agriculture among others.

“Kuda Tagwireyi s greed is unprecedented so too that of person fronting him.He now controls fuel,fx,gold mines, platinum,the RBZ, Banks,pipe lines ,Road construction ,command agriculture , NOCZIM &Min of Finance.He controls Zimbabwe,” said Biti.