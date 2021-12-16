Mnangagwa Roasted By Own Uncle In Public

Tinashe Sambiri |The ZANU PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has been told by his own relative he faces military action if rampant corruption continues.

Mnangagwa has been told by his own uncle, Chief Murinye that he has to change his behaviour.

Chief Murinye further has also declared that Mnangagwa will not cross the 2023 election if he fails to reprimand thieves around him.

Chief Murinye went to the extent of suggesting even approaching the Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Valerio Sibanda to help. He said:

“Mnangagwa is my nephew, and if he doesn’t listen: you will not cross 2023; we are fed up we are fed up”

“We don’t want this anymore, looting in Zimbabwe should stop.

We don’t who wake up to steal every penny from the public, leaving people struggling with hunger.

ED has got a very good vision but he has thieves surrounding him, I don’t know if we should once again go to the military commander to ask him to repeat what he once did.”

Mr Mnangagwa