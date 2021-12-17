Cross-border Bus Dumps Sick Woman On The Road

By-A South Africa-bound bus Thursday dumped a sick Bulawayo woman on the road.

Sithabile Maseko (49) was left battling for life in the street next to Regional Coaches bus rank around 4 PM just before the bus left for South Africa.

Two men agreed with the bus driver to drag Maseko out of the bus after she asked to get some fresh air as she wasn’t feeling well.

It is alleged that other passengers asked the woman what her problem was and she said she had a kidney ailment and was going to South Africa for treatment.

On realising that she had difficulties in breathing, the bus driver ordered two men to remove her from the bus.

They reportedly dropped her handbag and a plastic bag with her national ID, bus ticket and medical record but left with her suitcase in the boot of the bus.

Irate witnesses informed the bus company supervisors about the incident but were snubbed.

A Good Samaritan called an ambulance which came and took the woman to the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

The Good Samaritan, who now had the woman’s daughter’s contact numbers in South Africa, called her and informed her about her mother’s luggage that was in the bus travelling to South Africa.