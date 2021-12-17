Scandal-Ridden Doves Bribes Mnangagwa

By-Scandal ridden Doves Holdings has donated a bus to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ED-UNZA (University of Zambia) Scholarship Trust.

Doves which has been making headlines for burying an empty coffin in Nyanga, donated a 40-seater bus with funeral cover for all the beneficiaries.

Faramatsi Motors and Instant Tar Zimbabwe also donated.

The President received the donation at State House this morning, where he expressed gratitude to the three firms.

Doves Holdings, Faramatsi Motors and Instant Tar Zimbabwe group public relations manager Mr Innocent Tshuma said the donation was in fulfilment of a pledge made during the ED-UNZA (University of Zambia) inaugural fundraising dinner recently.

“If you look at the 15 students who are covered by the President’s initiative, they come from very humble backgrounds,” he said.

“As a cooperation – Doves Holdings, Faramatsi Motors and Instant Tar Zimbabwe – we saw it fit to come and pledge funeral cover in the unlikely and unfortunate event something befalls of these students.

“We will cover them wherever they are, whether in Zambia, in Zimbabwe or vice versa. Over and above that, we then decided the Trust needs a form of transport. We then donated a 40-seater bus for the Trust to use in providing for its needs.”

-Herald