Zanu PF Ravving About POLAD Electoral Reform Proposals

By Jane Mlambo| The ruling Zanu PF is suspiciously hyping POLAD for pushing electoral reforms saying the platform has outsmarted the opposition MDC which they said has failed to push for an even playing field.

Posting on Twitter, an account by the name Zanu PF Patriots said;

“POLAD has done what MDC failed to do in 20 years.‼️POLAD’s Legislative and Governance Committee adopted the following electoral reforms,” said Zanu PF patriots.