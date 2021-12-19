Prophet Passion Java Strips In Public

By Farai D Hove | The ZANU PF activist, Passion Java exposed himself publicly on Sunday when he hurled vulgarities at award winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

Java had at the time been exposed for purchasing YouTube views for Roki’s video. Java has since Thursday been using his Roki Josphat music video to compete against Gaffa President Winky D’s Happy Again, hit song.

Hitting back, Java who says he is a preacher, said, Chin’ono should stay away from the two musicians. PICTURE BELOW