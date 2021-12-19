Shamva Gold Clashes Turns Ugly

Eight Shamva based illegal gold miners are in soup for attempting to kill a rival group in a gold rush.

Lloyd Musemwa, Tafadzwa Bandawa, Evidence Musemwa,Talent Bhobho, Khedha Madhoti, Fyrum Chatura, Low Zvemanyati and one Gora appeared before Bindura magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.

The eight were not asked to plead to their charge and were remanded in custody to December 30.

Prosecutor Shieller Kudzai Maribha alleges on December a gang of Shamva illegal gold miners hatched a plan to drive away gold panners from Midlands.

Armed with machetes, axes, wooden logs and stones they approached Trust Mupedziswa who was seated in his Honda Fit registration number 3584 and deflated the tyres before destroying all the glasses and doors and ordered him to lie down before assaulting him all over the body leaving him with deep cuts and soaked in blood.

A police report was filed leading to their arrest.