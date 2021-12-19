Warrant Of Arrest For VP Constantino Chiwenga Due

By A Correspondent | Vice President Constantino Chiwenga faces arrest over his utterances threatening King Munhumutama descendant and chief Murinye.

Chiwenga on Friday said Murinye must be punished over his criticism of corruption in government, during the burial of a villager from his area.

Legal experts told ZimEye the constitution is clear on the offence allegedly committed by VP Chiwenga.

The prolific Chief Felix Ndiweni told ZimEye,

“I am calling for Lawyers in Zimbabwe if they can to report this matter of threats to the Chief for prosecution under the Traditional Leaders Act Section 48 containing the enclosed responsibilities ” Of Hindering a Traditional Leader in the course of their Work.”

“This is a Criminal Offence, level 5 fine and or imprisonment. It is very straightforward that that offence has been committed here against the Chief in question.

“He was doing his responsibilities as a chief. At funerals ALL Chief speak at the end of such occasions and MUST. bring in current local issues.”

Legal expert and ZANU PF aligned analyst, Dr Masimba Mavaza said there is nothing wrong the Chief did when he criticised corruption at the funeral of an MDC Alliance member.

Said Mavaza: ” People who are condemning Chief Murinye are tarnishing the name of our country Zimbabwe and the name of our good president. By believing that Murinye was asking for a coup when he asked if people want Valerio Sibanda is to be requested to come and arrest those criminals surrounding the president, means that he was asking for a coup is mischievous.

“This thinking will be suggesting that there was a coup in Zimbabwe in 2017; There was never a coup in Zimbabwe.”

It could not be established at the time of writing if the police are going to follow the constitution and perform an arrest of Chiwenga and contacted for a comment the vice-presidents phone was switched off for the good part of the day on Saturday. – ZimEye