By Farai D Hove | Barely 48hrs after releasing his master song, Winky D has gone under attack with enemies alleging that he faked YouTube statistics and also claiming that he wears MDC Alliance regalia.
I stopped listening to Winky D when I found him performing with MDC Alliance regalia, said Zanu PF’s Shumba Nyamuziwa.
Writing on Saturday afternoon, Nyamuziwa responded to a complaint by a female lawyer by saying:–>
“Winky D has been MDC ever since that time he released the Jecha song and performing wearing the MDC regalias.
“I used to like him but ipapo zvakabva zvapera- on that day my love for him quickly ended.”
Nyamiziwa stressed saying the problem with the singer is that he performs while wearing MDC Allianc regalia.
The only regalia Winky D has performed wearing is prison garb.
“This prison garb is what you call MDC regalia? Winky D does not wear party regalia, ” said one BaOranji.
Meanwhile, the learned lawyer had earlier on passed her complaint saying she won’t listen to Winky “I love Winky D but because his music has been politicized and aligned, I won’t listen to it,” she said.
DJ Towers: something fishy on Winky D's stats pic.twitter.com/XfonEADxCe— ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 19, 2021