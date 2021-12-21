Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Goes On Two-Month Break

Share

The Castle Lager Premiership season will break for Festive holidays from Tuesday, the PSL has confirmed.

The campaign will resume with rearranged matchday three games in mid-February after the end of the Afcon tournament.

In a statement, the PSL said: “This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will break for the holidays from Tuesday 21 December 2021. We will resume with postponed Matchday three fixtures on the 12th /13th of February 2022.

“We would like to thank all our stakeholders for their unwavering support during the year.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe