Chief Bere Dies

Share

By A Correspondent- Chief Bere, born Phineas Tafirei (85) whose chieftainship was recently resuscitated after nearly 100 years has died, reported The Mirror.

His family is reportedly keeping the death secret until the burial day tomorrow in line with their customs and traditions.

It is not clear when exactly the chief died but The Mirror reported sources as saying it has been for some days now.

Family spokesperson David Masomere confirmed Chief Bere’s death but he said that he did not have the finer details. Said Masomere:

Yes, I can confirm that Chief Bere has died. I cannot give you further details because traditionally we are not allowed to talk about the chief’s funeral. All the details will be given at his burial tomorrow.

Chief Bere was installed in April 2019 when the chieftainship was revived after being dormant for 96 years.

The traditional leader was controversially installed as the coronation was done despite a High Court interdict obtained by the members of the Bere clan who were disputing Tafirei’s ascension to the throne.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that Chief Bere died due to suspected poisoning during a beer drink as the chieftainship dispute remains unresolved.-Mirror