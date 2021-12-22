You Can’t Ban People’s Struggle -Wiwa Dares Dambudzo Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri| Tough-talking MDC Alliance vice chairperson, Hon Job Sikhala, has declared that the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is wasting time by trying to arrest the People’s struggle.

According to Sikhala, Mnangagwa wants to use State security agents to ban the popular movement.

Hon Sikhala argued:

The ED regime’s attempt to ban us won’t work. We are the voice of the people.

We are in the hearts of the people. Whatever shenanigans won’t work.”

“With Odinga…He was telling me never to give up fighting.

He laughed when I told him that,it could have been him whom I was worried would give up.

Fighting for a cause should never make u surrender. Fighting should flow in the blood,” he added.

