Is Chamisa Hinting On New Party Name, Colors?

By A Correspondent| Thursday morning, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has posted a picture of himself holding three umbrellas colored orange, yellow and blue.

The picture had the following caption;

“Colour is a language! Colour lights up the environment and illuminates the atmosphere. The future is exciting. We must be different. But which colour is the future? Green, Red, Blue,Orange, White or Yellow??.”

Chamisa’s tweet ignited a debate that had died down on whether the MDC Alliance is going to adopt a new name or stick with the same old one currently under dispute with a rival faction headed by former party Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora.