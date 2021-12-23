Robbed Cop Left Tied On A Tree

Share

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) member Arimon Tendai was attacked by four unidentified men whom he had offered transport from Harare to Mvurwi on Sunday.

Tendai was robbed upon approaching Mutsigwa turn off when one of the four unidentified passengers required to be dropped,when he stopped that’s when the other three forced him from the drivers seat and they drove him to Blanco farm.

Tendai was found the following day tied up in the bush and his car was recovered in Norton without ignition key.

Police are still investigating the matter.