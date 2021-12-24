Hosiah Chipanga’s Son Pushed For DNA Tests

By A Correspondent- Lancelot Chibwana, a Zim dancehall artiste who claims to be the illegitimate son of veteran Sungura musician, Hosiah Chipanga, is at loggerheads with his alleged father after pushing for a paternity test.

Chibwana is attempting to force Chipanga to undergo DNA tests to ascertain whether the veteran musician is truly his biological father.

He claimed that Chipanga has been deliberately avoiding him since 2010 and has not been picking up his calls.

Speaking in an interview with The Sunday Mail from his rural home in Watsomba, Chipanga insisted that Chibwana is not his son and will never go for a paternity test with him. Said Chipanga:

I don’t want to talk to Lancelot because he is not my son. I have nothing, absolutely nothing to do with him.

I am not going for the DNA tests because I am 100 per cent sure that he is not my child.

Of course, I once stayed with his mother, but he is not my son.

He must mind his own business and leave me alone.

Chibwana was born in Murehwa in 1988 and was raised by his maternal relatives after her mother, Memory Chibwana, died in 1994.

He said that before her death, her mother had introduced him to Chipanga as his biological son.

In 2005, Chibwana briefly stayed with Chipanga at his home in Dangamvura, Mutare before the pair moved to Harare.

Chipanga then incorporated Chibwana into his band but their relationship took a nosedive after working together for five years.

Chibwana had tried but failed to defraud Chipanga by attempting to change the ownership of his house by putting it into his name. Said Chibwana:

Without informing my father, I had attempted to change the ownership of the house and put my name, but I failed.

I was booted out of the house and he has since declared that he is not my biological father.