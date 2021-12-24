Jabulani Sibanda Bounces Back

By Correspondent- Former War veterans leader Jabulani Sibanda has bounced back.

Sibanda gained fame after he organised what he called One Million Man March in support of former the President Robert Mugabe’s candidature in 2017 ahead of that year’s national elections.

His return to active politics was confirmed Friday by Nick Mangwana, the government spokesperson.

“I hear JB (Cde Jabulani Sibanda) is back in active politics. Politics in Zimbabwe is only gonna get more interesting and even exciting,” posted Mangwana on his Twitter account.

