54 Burnt In Mutare, Fuel Tanker Head-On Collision

Share

By A Correspondent- 54 people have been admitted in Mutare health care centres are nursing injuries they sustained from the Mutare bound Beta bus accident which collided with a fuel tanker, Friday.

The Traffic Safety Council Of Zimbabwe said they are jointly investigating the cause of the accident together with the Zimbabwe Republic Police.



The accident happened around 1700hrs on 24 December 2021 in Mutare. Police sources say four people died in the accident.

“A Beta bus allegedly encroached into the lane of an oncoming fuel tanker at the 242km peg on the Harare – Mutare Road at or around 1700hrs on 24 December 2021.

The driver of the fuel tanker died in the inferno. Two bodies have so far been recovered from the bus wreckage.

Fifty- four (54) people have been admitted with injuries sustained while fleeing the fire,” said TSCZ.