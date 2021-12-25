Desperate Mnangagwa Now Bulawayo Permanent Feature

Share

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has become a permanent feature in Bulawayo as he tries to make the angry Matabeleland people forget about Gukurahundi.

The state media reports that Mnangagwa is expected to attend the fifth edition of the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Grounds in Bulawayo tomorrow.

The service will take place in Hall 4 at the Trade Fair grounds from 9AM and is open to all denominations. It will be broadcast live on ZBCtv platforms.

. Chronicle